Spurs ahead of Arsenal? Most teams are ahead of Arsenal, says Roy Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has taken a sly dig at Arsene Wenger by suggesting that “most teams in the Premier League are ahead of Arsenal”.

The Gunners have slipped out of Premier League title contention in recent years, with the ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04 the last side to get their hands on the top-flight crown.

Wenger even saw his side tumble out of the top four for the first time under his stewardship last season, leaving them without Champions League competition.

While they are now taking in Thursday night action in the Europa League, arch-rivals Tottenham are drawing plenty of plaudits at home and abroad – with Spurs piecing together another title bid while picking up positive results such as a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in Europe .

Keane believes power has now shifted in north London, and across the board when it comes to Arsenal.

Spurs 11/10 to be top London club

"I think most teams in the Premier League are ahead of Arsenal," the outspoken Irishman told ITV when quizzed on the current state of affairs at Emirates Stadium.

Roy Keane Arsenal most teams ahead More