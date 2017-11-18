Spurs erase 23-point deficit to beat Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs came from 23 points down to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder squandered a big lead to lose to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA on Friday.

The Thunder jumped out to an early 23-point lead on the road against the Spurs, and led by 17 after the first quarter, but San Antonio charged back, winning each of the next three quarters in a 104-101 victory.

Still without Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio were led by LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored 26 points – on just 14 shot attempts – with nine rebounds. Eight Spurs scored at least eight points, but the offense ran through Aldridge, and the five-time All-Star answered the call.

The Spurs (10-6) have now won six of their last eight games, while the Thunder (7-8) saw their three-game winning streak ended.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers completed a huge comeback of their own at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Victor Oladipo and Lance Stephenson led the Pacers back from a 22-point second-half deficit to beat Detroit 107-100. Oladipo scored 21 points with 15 rebounds, while Stephenson added 13 points – all in the fourth quarter. The Pacers outscored the Pistons 36-19 in the fourth quarter.

LEBRON STARS

LeBron James led the Cavaliers to a 118-113 overtime win over the Clippers by scoring 39 points on 17-of-26 shooting with 14 rebounds and six assists. James, now with a double-double in three of his last four games, played 46 minutes in Friday's win.

The Hornets lost 123-120 to the Bulls, but Charlotte point guard Kemba Walker scored 47 points on 17-of-27 shooting with six rebounds and five assists. The Hornets were outscored 40-28 in the fourth quarter.

WALL STRUGGLES

Wizards point guard John Wall scored just eight points on three-of-12 shooting with eight assists in a 91-88 home loss to the Heat. Wall was held scoreless in the first half for just the seventh time of his career.