Spurs manager fires shot across Arsenal bows, saying progress in league and Europe matters more than FA Cup wins
Mauricio Pochettino has said he would not swap the progress his Tottenham Hotspur side have made under his management for the trophies won by rivals Arsenal.
Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal have twice won the FA Cup, in 2015 and 2017, since Pochettino took over at Tottenham in the summer of 2014.
Pochettino, who has previously made clear he prioritises the Premier League and the Champions League ahead of cup competitions, said he would not exchange his Tottenham “project”, which this month saw them defeat European champions Real Madrid, for those two major trophies.
“No, because Tottenham is Tottenham and Arsenal are in another stage of their project,” he said. “I don’t care where they are, after three and a half years we achieve a lot. I would like to achieve more, to be first and not second and win cups, but we are in a different process. I admire what Arsene Wenger did at Arsenal, but we are at a different stage in the project.”
Tottenham travel to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday having not lost to Arsenal in six Premier League matches since Pochettino took over. It is Arsenal’s longest winless run against their north London rivals in the league.
However, Tottenham have been unable to win away from home in that run. They have won just two of 32 away league games in the north London derby, and have not tasted victory at the Emirates since November 2010.
Asked if the inability to win at the Emirates was a source of frustration, Pochettino said: “For me it is frustrating whenever you don’t win, against Crystal Palace or Swansea or Chelsea or Arsenal. For me it is the same pain. I do not like to lose.
“It is a massive game for us but we must assess the team over a long period. After three and a half years we are here and have a team that can compete with Real Madrid.
“For us it’s an important game, a derby and more than three points, but it is important to keep doing well in the long process, important to improve every game and every season and say we can win not only cups but the Premier League and the Champions League.
“That is the pressure we are building. The pressure to win only cups is not useful for us. If we can win the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup – fantastic. But the principal option is to win the Premier League and put Tottenham in a position to win the Champions League.”
Tottenham are three places and four points above Arsenal in the Premier League. Their hopes of widening that gap have been boosted by the likely return of England trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks, who all missed the international friendlies against Germany and Brazil through injury. Captain Hugo Lloris could also return in goal.
Kane has scored six goals in five north London derbies, and could become the first Premier League player to score at least two goals in four consecutive Premier League away games.