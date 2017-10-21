Spurs manager Pochettino looks to break Liverpool jinx - Preview, brought to you by Dashing Elite

Dashing Adtop More

Finally, Liverpool managed to get a win during their midwek Champions League outing. And a big one at that.

The Reds demolished Slovenian champions Maribor 7-0 away from home to score the second-biggest win (by margin) in their rich European history. It was the also Reds’ first victory for almost a month.

During that time, they have held more possession and taken more shots at goal against Spartak Moscow, Newcastle United and arch-rivals Manchester United – but still couldn’t get a win. The poor finishing had seen the pressure and frustration pile on their manager Jürgen Klopp.

On Tuesday though, at the Stadion Ljudski Vrt, sans the injured Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohammed Salah helped themselves to a brace each, while Philippe Coutinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and deadline day signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struck a goal each to complete the tally.