Spurs must capitalise on landmark Real Madrid result, their window of opportunity may not be open long

There was a moment midway through the first half against Real Madrid on Wednesday night that truly underlined the benefits of Mauricio Pochettino’s very deliberate approach to squad building.

His best defender, Toby Alderweireld, had sprinted forward and suffered some form of hamstring damage that would immediately end his match. Something similar happened to Arsenal when they faced Bayern Munich earlier in the year with Laurent Koscielny and it was the moment that the floodgates truly opened.

Yet while Arsenal, with their huge squad, had turned to a largely peripheral figure in Gabriel, what was so striking last night for Spurs was just how many plausible options Pochettino had to solve this particular problem.

Ben Davies could easily have moved from left wing-back into the centre, where he plays for Wales, to allow Danny Rose or Serge Aurier to come in at wing-back.

Alternatively, he could have switched to a back four of Kieran Tripper, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen and Davies to bring on another midfielder. Or, he could have kept the same system intact and simply asked Eric Dier to drop into defence and replaced him in midfield with Mousa Dembele or Moussa Sissoko.

