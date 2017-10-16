Spurs must prove they belong against Real Madrid - or risk losing Harry Kane
Mauricio Pochettino said of Real Madrid: “What they can do is help us grow.” But the world’s biggest club could also make Spurs shrink, if they were to come for Harry Kane, or even Pochettino himself, as they once came for Luka Modric and Gareth Bale. This Champions League fixture is so clearly about ambition.
On the eve of Tottenham’s test in Spain, Pochettino addressed every difficult question with ease. “In the future can Harry Kane be a Real Madrid player?” And: “Would you like to manage Real Madrid one day?” The last inquiry of an unusually compelling pre-match press conference was about Pep Guardiola referring to Spurs as “the Harry Kane team.” Pochetttino addressed them all as if sharing late night tapas with old friends in a Madrid eatery. He was supremely unstressed by it all. The European champions, though, will hold a mirror to Tottenham’s team and their future.
They are a long way on from April 2011, when Bale and Modric both played for Spurs here but Harry Redknapp’s team were smashed 4-0 in a quarter-final first-leg after Peter Crouch had been sent off in the 15th minute.
The Spurs team that day was: Gomes, Ćorluka (Bassong 80), Gallas, Dawson, Assou-Ekotto, Sandro, Jenas, Van der Vaart (Defoe 46), Modrić, Bale, Crouch. The 2017 version is better, with superior defenders, Christian Eriksen a rapidly improving playmaker and Dele Alli (suspended here) an ideal accomplice for Kane. There could be no Michael Dawson or Sandro in Pochettino’s starting XI.
Yet Bale, who scored 46 times in 142 appearances for Spurs, and Modric (127 Premier League games) were soon on the magic carpet to join Spain’s duopoly: a ride Spurs must not allow Kane, Alli or Pochettino to make.
There is only one thing for it. Home and away against Real, Spurs will need to show themselves to be nobody’s feeder club, no feasting ground for bigger operations, as they were when Bale left London for 100m euros at the age Kane is now. The real measure of their standing, realistically, will be the board’s willingness to accept that the comparatively low wage era is over. The magic trick of persuading players to pull on that Lilywhite shirt for much less than they would earn elsewhere is wearing thin.
In the short-term - which means a tough night under the Bernabeu’s sulphurous lights - Pochettino has to add substance to the theory that Spurs are rising fast. He made this claim in Madrid with notable conviction. “I think Tottenham is a club with big potential. We are waiting for the new stadium, which will have great facilities,” he said. “I think they will be the best in Europe.
“We try to put Tottenham in that level [of Real Madrid]. For us, it’s a chance to compete at that level.” He spoke of the progress made in the Premier League but was not disguising how hard it will be to transfer that promise to the real Champions League cauldrons: “Now this last step seems to be quite close, but it’s very difficult to achieve - to compete with the great teams in Europe. When you come here, you start to feel the reality about football. It’s a great opportunity for everyone to feel excited.”
Pochettino called Real “the best team in the world.” So did Hugo Lloris, his goalkeeper, who was on-message about Kane. “With a player like him,” Lloris said, “we can have ambition and only go forward.” A custodian by trade, Lloris was ready to do his bit to keep Kane inside the Spurs corral. He said: “First of all he’s a great man with a great mentality. He learns so quick. He’s already the top scorer in England and has the potential to have a big, big career. He’s like all the players - very committed. Maybe because he’s from the academy - he loves the club.”
Tottenham’s travelling supporters will not want to think of this. Kane is the purest expression of what Spurs want to be. He is on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or. But so are Karim Benzema, Isco, Toni Kroos, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Ronaldo, all stars of Real Madrid’s 12th European conquest, in a team aiming to become the first since Bayern Munich in 1976 to win three successive European Champion Clubs' Cups.
"The thing is, nobody says no to Real Madrid," says Van der Vaart, who played in the 2011 game. "But when I see Harry Kane now at Tottenham, the club also want to be bigger and bigger, winning the league, the Champions League, with a new stadium. There is so much to play for.”
On that upbeat note, it falls to Spurs to prove they belong here - and that Kane belongs with them.