Spurs must prove they belong against Real Madrid - or risk losing Harry Kane

Mauricio Pochettino said of Real Madrid: “What they can do is help us grow.” But the world’s biggest club could also make Spurs shrink, if they were to come for Harry Kane, or even Pochettino himself, as they once came for Luka Modric and Gareth Bale. This Champions League fixture is so clearly about ambition.

On the eve of Tottenham’s test in Spain, Pochettino addressed every difficult question with ease. “In the future can Harry Kane be a Real Madrid player?” And: “Would you like to manage Real Madrid one day?” The last inquiry of an unusually compelling pre-match press conference was about Pep Guardiola referring to Spurs as “the Harry Kane team.” Pochetttino addressed them all as if sharing late night tapas with old friends in a Madrid eatery. He was supremely unstressed by it all. The European champions, though, will hold a mirror to Tottenham’s team and their future.

They are a long way on from April 2011, when Bale and Modric both played for Spurs here but Harry Redknapp’s team were smashed 4-0 in a quarter-final first-leg after Peter Crouch had been sent off in the 15th minute.

The Spurs team that day was: Gomes, Ćorluka (Bassong 80), Gallas, Dawson, Assou-Ekotto, Sandro, Jenas, Van der Vaart (Defoe 46), Modrić, Bale, Crouch. The 2017 version is better, with superior defenders, Christian Eriksen a rapidly improving playmaker and Dele Alli (suspended here) an ideal accomplice for Kane. There could be no Michael Dawson or Sandro in Pochettino’s starting XI.

Yet Bale, who scored 46 times in 142 appearances for Spurs, and Modric (127 Premier League games) were soon on the magic carpet to join Spain’s duopoly: a ride Spurs must not allow Kane, Alli or Pochettino to make.

