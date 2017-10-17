Spurs must be wary of Isco 'magic', warns Pochettino

As he prepares his team to face Real Madrid, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is concerned about Isco's potentially decisive influence.

Isco has reached his full potential at Real Madrid and is now one of the best players in the world, according to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs face Champions League holders Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday in a match that could go some way to determining which of the two teams finishes top of Group H.

Former Valencia and Malaga player Isco has blossomed into a genuine Blancos star under Zinedine Zidane.

And Pochettino, who coached against the attacking midfielder during his time in charge of Espanyol, is justifiably concerned about Isco's potential impact on the contest in the Spanish capital.

"I think that he is one of the best and he is proving it," Pochettino told a news conference.

"I have been lucky to have seen him playing for different clubs and he has always been a player with a capacity and creativity above average.

"He has reached his full potential at Real, and we will take that into account.

"We know all about his magic."