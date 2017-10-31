Spurs would rather have Harry Kane than Cristiano Ronaldo, says Jan Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen has claimed that he would rather have Harry Kane spearheading the Tottenham Hotspur attack than Cristiano Ronaldo, the newly crowned Fifa world player of the year.

Two of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers will again go head-to-head at Wembley on Wednesday but, with Kane expected to be recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him out of the defeat against Manchester United on Saturday, Vertonghen paid his team-mate a glowing compliment.

“Harry for me is one of the best number nines in Europe, maybe the best,” he said. “He shows that every week and I wouldn’t swap Harry for any player at the moment.

"They are both unbelievable players. Ronaldo has his qualities and Harry has his. We have to show respect to Ronaldo for what he has won, his level and how he is still doing it.”

Kane trained fully at lunchtime today and, having signalled to watching photographers that he felt good, manager Mauricio Pochettino is currently planning with him in the team.

Ronaldo was named Fifa's Best Player last week