Spurs would rather have Harry Kane than Cristiano Ronaldo, says Jan Vertonghen
Jan Vertonghen has claimed that he would rather have Harry Kane spearheading the Tottenham Hotspur attack than Cristiano Ronaldo, the newly crowned Fifa world player of the year.
Two of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers will again go head-to-head at Wembley on Wednesday but, with Kane expected to be recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him out of the defeat against Manchester United on Saturday, Vertonghen paid his team-mate a glowing compliment.
“Harry for me is one of the best number nines in Europe, maybe the best,” he said. “He shows that every week and I wouldn’t swap Harry for any player at the moment.
"They are both unbelievable players. Ronaldo has his qualities and Harry has his. We have to show respect to Ronaldo for what he has won, his level and how he is still doing it.”
Kane trained fully at lunchtime today and, having signalled to watching photographers that he felt good, manager Mauricio Pochettino is currently planning with him in the team.
“Yes, we are very confident,” he said. “He is on the list. We have one day more to assess him, but I think it maybe can be possible for him to be available to play tomorrow.
“But I don’t want to say 100 per cent sure about that decision, because we have one day more. Today and yesterday was good with the training, and now it’s with the medical staff and everyone to try to take the right decision, because it’s important to take the right decision.
�� #COYSpic.twitter.com/ENu5xfch24— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 31, 2017
“He is now training with the group and was good, at the same level of the team, and we must know now the feeling from him to know after tonight, and tomorrow, how he is going to feel, and then to take the best decision for him, first of all, and then for the team.”
Vertonghen, though, believes that Spurs would still be capable of winning even without Kane.
“Definitely - I can’t see why not,” he said. “Obviously Harry is important on and off the pitch. Having him is always a major boost but definitely we can beat them; that is our intention with or without Harry Kane. We go for the win tomorrow.”