Spurs favourites to beat Chelsea to £15 million Fernando Llorente transfer

The Swans striker is ready to snub the Premier League champions as he edges closer to his exit from South Wales on transfer deadline day

Tottenham are favourites to beat Chelsea to the £15 million signing of Fernando Llorente after hijacking their London rivals' deal on transfer deadline day, Goal understands.

The Swansea City striker, 32, will be back up for lead striker Harry Kane as Mauricio Pochettino's side heap more transfer misery on Antonio Conte after the Blues lost out on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain less than 24 hours ago.

Spurs evens top four finish

Arsenal had accepted a bid of £35m from Chelsea for Oxlade-Chamberlain but he opted to reject the Stamford Bridge club for Liverpool.

Llorente has had a stronger approach - after Chelsea had much of the deal agreed without making a formal offer, he is closer to moving to Spurs instead of the Premier League champions.

The deal is yet to be fully completed and Chelsea will remain hopeful, but Llorente looks to have made his decision having been offered a more prominent role under Pochettino.

Chelsea still have Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi on their books, with Diego Costa's move to Atletico Madrid still a possibility due to the Spanish window closing on Friday instead of Thursday.

Chelsea and Spurs are both expected to be very active on transfer deadline day, beyond the deal for Llorente.