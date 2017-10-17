Spurs show Ronaldo & Real are not back to their best... yet!

Real Madrid are still short of their brilliant best. The current champions of Spain, Europe and also the world at club level were unable to beat a spirited Tottenham side at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday and there is something missing from their armoury at the moment.

Los Blancos dominated for much of the evening, but went behind when Raphael Varane turned a Serge Aurier cross into his own net before levelling thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty just before half-time.

Madrid could have given away a spot-kick themselves earlier on as Casemiro took out Fernando Llorente, while Harry Kane missed a glorious opportunity to win the match for Spurs in the closing stages when Keylor Navas pushed his shot just around the post.

For all their quality, especially Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield, and also young right-back Achraf Hakimi, Madrid were not quite their clinical selves in attack, even though Hugo Lloris made a string of superb saves in the Tottenham goal.

Ronaldo hit the post early on with a header and Karim Benzema failed to hit the target with the rebound with a large part of the goal open wide. That miss drew criticism on Twitter from Gary Lineker, who wrote: "Is it me or is Benzema a tad overrated? A goal every other game in a team as strong as Real Madrid is nada especial. Decent not great."

Benzema, however, is valued so highly at Real for more than just goals. The French forward's subtle link-up play gives Madrid so much and Ronaldo, in particular, enjoys playing with the 29-year-old striker.

Kane, the man in form, was unable to put his name on the scoresheet either in a match that had been billed as a possible audition amid reported interest in Madrid for his signature.