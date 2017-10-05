Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad

Moving abroad is an option for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who is preparing to captain England on Thursday.

Harry Kane insisted he is happy at Tottenham but the England international would consider playing abroad.

Kane – committed to Tottenham until 2022 after signing a new contract in December – has established himself as one of football's most prolific strikers, winning back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot's.

The 24-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Tottenham and England this season, 13 of those coming in the month of September, and European champions Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as a possible suitor.

Preparing to captain England against Slovenia in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, Kane was asked about moving abroad and he said: "I would never say no or yes. You'd not rule out anything.

"It's not something I definitely want to do, but you never rule anything out.

"I'm very happy here [at Tottenham], but we'll see what happens.''

Kane's England are top of Group F, five points clear of Slovakia and six ahead of Slovenia on the road to Russia 2018.