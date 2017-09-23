Spurs star Kane snatches London derby record off Arsenal icon Henry

The Tottenham striker netted twice against West Ham on Saturday to preserve his remarkable strike rate in Premier League meetings with local rivals

Tottenham’s Harry Kane now boasts a better minutes-per-goal ratio in London derbies than Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

The England international has made a habit down the years of producing his best in meetings with local rivals.

That record was maintained on Saturday as he bagged a brace in a 3-2 victory over West Ham.

Kane is now netting at a rate of one effort every 113 minutes in clashes with Spurs’ capital neighbours, with nobody able to better that return.

113 - Harry Kane now has the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League London derbies (minimum 10 goals). Overtaken. https://t.co/r5smMoaS6L — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017

Arsenal icon Henry graced many derbies over the course of a distinguished eight-year stint with the Gunners between 1999 and 2007 – with none taken in during a loan spell in 2012.

He collected a club record 228-goal haul during his time in north London, with the bar raised when it came to the art of finding the target in north London.

Kane has already broken through a century of efforts for Spurs, with six in seven outings this term carrying him to 105.

He will have to wait until November before taking in another Premier League derby, but will then face back-to-back clashes as Tottenham play host to Crystal Palace and then take on arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.