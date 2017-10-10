Sri Lanka 'over the moon' after downing Pakistan in Dubai

Dinesh Chandimal described Sri Lanka's last Test series as "the worst ever" but he enjoyed contrasting emotions after beating Pakistan.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal hailed the character of his side after they bounced back from a chastening defeat to India with an historic win over Pakistan.

The tourists wrapped up the second Test with a 68-run victory on day five in Dubai on Tuesday, consigning Pakistan to a 2-0 reverse - their first series defeat since being forced to play their home Tests in the United Arab Emirates.

Chasing 317, Pakistan resumed 198-5, needing another 119 to win but were bowled out for 248 despite the best efforts of Asad Shafiq (112).

In August, Chandimal described Sri Lanka's heavy 3-0 home defeat to India as "the worst series ever" but the skipper was thrilled to be on the right side of the result on this occasion.

"We are over the moon. This is a team performance," he said after Sri Lanka leapfrogged their opponents into sixth in the ICC Test rankings. "They put their heart and soul into the practice sessions.

"Thanks to the selectors again for giving us confidence, it was a tough series against India but we learnt a lot from it.

"The boys executed the game plan really well in this series. If you look at the guys, they're really committed. Their attitude and discipline is there and that brings the spirit too."

Chandimal's opposite number Sarfraz Ahmed made 68 in a sixth-wicket stand of 173 with Shafiq to give his side hope, but the Pakistan captain was forced to admit the result was a fair reflection.

"It was a tough series for us. We came close in both matches, but we haven't played good cricket and that's why we have lost the series," he said.

"Our preparations were fine, we just missed long innings and big partnerships. We have to give credit to their spinners too, especially [Rangana] Herath. They had the advantage with their spinners.

"Test captaincy is a little difficult and I've learnt a lot. The boys are new as well and they'll learn, we'll do better in the future."