Sri Lanka's Shanaka fined for ball tampering

Dasun Shanaka admitted to changing the condition of the ball in Nagpur and has received a hefty fine from the ICC.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee after he admitted to ball tampering on day two of the Nagpur Test against India.

Shanaka was charged by the umpires following the second day's play, after television cameras showed him picking up an area on the ball next to the seam on several occasions.

He duly admitted to "changing the condition of the ball" and accepted the proposed sanction handed down by match referee David Boon, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to his fine, Shanaka has picked up three demerit points. Any player reaching four or more within a 24-month period faces a suspension.

Boon said: "These are early days in Dasun's career and I am sure this sanction will ensure he is more careful when maintaining the condition of the ball in the future."

India ended day two of the second Test in command on 312-2, thanks largely to hundreds from Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara.