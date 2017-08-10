Sri Lanka call up pacemen Gamage and Chameera

The uncapped Lahiru Gamage and fellow-paceman Dushmantha Chameera have been called up to the Sri Lanka squad to face India.

Pacemen Lahiru Gamage and Dushmantha Chameera have been called up to the Sri Lanka for the third and final Test of the series against India, while Danushka Gunathilaka misses out.

The uncapped Gamage is in contention to make his debut in Pallekele this week at the age of 29 despite his lack of form.

Gamage, who has five one-day international appearances the last of which came two years ago, is joined in a 15-man squad by fellow-quick Chameera, who has not played a Test this year.

Gunathilaka was left out for a second-Test hammering that gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead after playing in the opening match of the series in Galle and there is no place for the batsman this time around.

Evergreen spinner Rangana Herath is not risked due to a stiff back, while fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep missed out with a hamstring injury.

The third Test gets under way on Saturday.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan.