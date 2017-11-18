Sri Lanka close in on first-innings lead in Kolkata

Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka move to within touching distance of a first-innings lead over India in Kolkata.

Despite the opening two days of the first Test being delayed by rain, India still lost quick wickets when play was possible and started Saturday 74-5, with Cheteshwar Pujara closing in on a half century.

He was unable to get to 50, though, as Sri Lanka's bowlers – led by Suranga Lakmal (4-26) – continued to cause problems, but a late wag from the India tail lifted the hosts to 172 all out.

While respectable given their earlier problems, India's total quickly looked in trouble as Thirimanne (51) and Mathews (52) flourished – Sri Lanka reaching the close seven runs adrift on 165-4.

A draw still looks the most likely outcome with just two days remaining, but a lot will depend on how many runs Niroshan Dickwella (14 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (13no) can add before India bat again.

For the first time in the Test play got underway on time, but those hoping to see Pujara raise his bat were quickly disappointed as he was clean bowled by an inswinging delivery from Lahiru Gamage.

Ravindra Jadeja (22) and Wriddhiman Saha (29) then enjoyed the biggest partnership of India's innings as they batted resolutely to put on 48. However, both men fell in one Dilruwan Perera over to leave them 128-8 and facing a poor first-innings total.

Bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav showed their batsmen how it should be done with some extravagant shots, the trio pushing India to a more respectable tally.

The dismissals of Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama, both to Bhuvneshwar, gave India early hope as Sri Lanka slipped to 34-2 in the seventh over.