Sri Lanka cricketers call for probe into Wickramasinghe allegations

Sri Lanka's contracted players have called for an investigation into allegations by former player and selector Pramodya Wickramasinghe of corrupt practices during their one-day series defeat to Zimbabwe.

The players wrote a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket following the claims of Wickramasinghe, who alleged there had been foul play in the fourth match of the Zimbabwe series in July.

Wickramasinghe had questioned former skipper Angelo Mathews batting at three instead of five and the then-captain's decision not to bowl Lasith Malinga at a key stage in the contest.

A Sri Lanka cricket statement read: "The national cricketers including 40 contracted players have called for an immediate inquiry into certain 'shocking' allegations made by former Sri Lanka cricketer and selector, Pramodya Wickramasinghe insinuating unnatural and mysterious match patterns.

"The cricketers, in a petition signed by all including both captains Dinesh Chandimal and Upul Tharanga to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), have drawn attention into what they say was shockingly disparaging and hurtful statements by Wickramasinghe to a private television station that tend to give the general public a suspicious impression about them.

"The players have drawn exception to Wickramasinghe's 'serious' allegations highlighting nine issues that unnatural and mysterious match patterns take place. They have refuted the allegations as totally baseless and stressed that they perform under the national flag for their motherland sacrificing even their time with their families with a 200 per cent commitment with nothing short of achieving the ultimate goal of victory.

"While expressing profound shock and displeasure at a former national cricketer and selector making such serious allegations, the players have totally rejected them and urged Sri Lanka Cricket to initiate an immediate inquiry by summoning Wickramasinghe in fairness to their good names that have been slandered by such diabolic allegations. They have further challenged Wickramasinghe to prove his allegations."