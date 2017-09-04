Sri Lanka freshen up squad as India whitewash looms

Sri Lanka have tweaked their squad for the final match of India's tour after losing all eight matches against Virat Kohli's side.

Sri Lanka have amended their squad for Wednesday's Twenty20 International with India as they look to avoid a tour whitewash.

Notably the hosts have welcomed back Jeffrey Vandersay and Dasun Shanaka after they were left out of the initial selection for the final game of the series.

Last month Sri Lanka named a 15-man squad to contest the one-day international series and sole T20 against their near neighbours, but that has been revised after losing all eight matches of India's tour.

After three heavy Test defeats, Sri Lanka could not halt the India charge in the 50-over format as Virat Kohli's side cruised to a 5-0 triumph.

Neither leg spinner Vandersay or all-rounder Shanaka have featured so far but will provide new bowling options for a side struggling to make inroads on the Indian batting line-up.

Akila Dhananjaya is also included after taking nine wickets in the ODI series, but there is no place for Dushmantha Chameera or Vishwa Fernando, while Kusal Mendis has also been omitted.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Vikum Sanjaya