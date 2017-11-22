Sri Lanka want Tigers head coach Hathurusingha

Cricket Sri Lanka president Thilanga Sumathipala says Chandika Hathurusingha would be a "perfect fit" to take over as head coach.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday confirmed Chandika Hathurusingha is the man they want to take over as head coach.

Hathurusingha tendered his resignation from his role as Bangladesh head coach this month, but is still under contract.

Nic Pothas took charge of Sri Lanka on an interim basis after Graham Ford quit in June, but SLC are hopeful of reaching an agreement to appoint Hathurusingha.

A SLC statement said: "Sri Lanka Cricket today confirmed it would explore the possibility of recruiting Chandika Hathurusingha for the post of national head coach.

"President – Hon. Thilanga Sumathipala has written to the Bangladesh Cricket Board informing them that SLC is in discussion with Hathurusingha's attorneys and would offer him the position subject to the full release of his contractual obligations of the BCB."

Sumathipala said: "There's no doubt that Hathuru would be a great fit for us with the direction of both our short and long-term goals.

"I have written personally to the BCB president – Mr. Nazmul Hassan - informing him of our intentions.

"The executive committee is both convinced & confident that he is the right man for the job, and we would like to bring him on board in a professional and transparent manner."