Ssimbwa: Sofapaka awards will spur team to KPL title

Rodgers Aloro and striker Umaru Kasumba shared Sh30, 000 after emerging top for the past month for Batoto ba Mungu

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa is confident that the monthly awards will motivate his charges and push them for the title.

Rodgers Aloro and striker Umaru Kasumba shared Sh30, 000 after emerging top for the past month, with captain Hillary Echesa getting Sh20, 000 after finishing second.

Ssimbwa is keen on helping the team win its second league crown after their maiden one back in 2009.

"This is a good initiative by the management, it will increase competition among the players and that will enable us get good results on the pitch.

"We are pushing for the title, and once the players are motivated, it means they give the best on the pitch, so that will be a plus for us in the technical bench," Ssimbwa told Goal.

"The race is still on, but we have to avoid dropping points unnecessarily, it will dent our chances in the long run."

Sofapaka is second on the log with 38 points, six behind leaders Gor Mahia.