Ssimbwa: Sofapaka will fight for the title to the end

2009 Kenyan Premier League champions Sofapaka blew their title chances as they played out to a barren draw against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

The Sam Ssimbwa led side is eight points behind leaders Gor Mahia, who have played two games less.

The Ugandan tactician is however, optimistic his side can catch the leaders and go on to win the title. "I am really disappointed with our result, we came to win the match but it did not happen.

“It was a chance for us to close on our rivals, and pressure them at the top, unfortunately we failed to capitalize on our chances and it is not looking good on our side,” Ssimbwa told Goal.

"There are still nine matches left, it is a marathon and anything can happen, so it is upon us to do our job."

Gor Mahia will be away to Thika United on Sunday hoping to extend the lead at the summit to eleven points.