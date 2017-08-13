St Helens legend Cunningham lands Leigh role

Relegation-threatened Super League side Leigh Centurions have brought Keiron Cunningham in as head of rugby on a short-term basis.

Cunningham paid the price for Saints' poor start to the season in April, when he was given the boot by the club where he holds legendary status as a result of his exploits in his playing days.

The 40-year-old is back in the game after agreeing to take over duties that Leigh owner Derek Beaumont previously carried out.

Cunningham joins a club battling to avoid an immediate return to the Championship with five matches remaining, plus potentially the 'Million Pound Game'.

The former Great Britain international said: "I have not come in to take anyone's place but to add my knowledge and experience at this stage of the season. I get on well with 'Jukesy' [Leigh head coach Neil Jukes] and he is a good friend.

"Derek has brought me in to ease the burden on Neil and bring my experience to Leigh Centurions. Hopefully I will bring a new set of eyes and structures and I'm delighted to have been given this opportunity."