St Johnstone vs Rangers: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Rangers will hope to close the gap between themselves and Celtic when they resume Scottish Premiership action against St Johnstone on Friday evening.

After a mixed start to the season, Pedro Caixinha's men are third in the league, trailing six points behind joint-leaders Celtic and Aberdeen, but they will attempt to narrow the deficit in Perth.

The Gers have interestingly endured most difficulty at home and with three of their four wins to date coming away, they will be confident of collecting three points against the Saints.

Game St Johnstone vs Rangers Date Friday, October 13 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

