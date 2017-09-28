St Joseph Youth jumps out of NSL relegation zone

Palos held Kenya Police restricted Palos to a 14th draw following a goalless draw in another match played at the Karuturi Grounds in Naivasha

St Joseph Youth and Nakuru All Stars registered important wins over Administration Police and MOSCA respectively in midweek NSL matches.

Nakuru All-Stars dispatched bottom-placed MOSCA 2-1 in Machakos thanks to goals from Sydney Lokale and Jerome Baraka with Olesu Tetieh’s scoring the consolation for MOSCA.

The win propelled All-Stars to ninth place with 33 points after 24 rounds of matches

At the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, St Joseph Youth strolled past Administration Police in a 6-1 win.

A brace by Joseph Esinyen and a goal apiece by Wilson Andati, Adam Fadhili, Kevin Taabu and Daniel Kamau were enough to give St Joseph a resounding win over AP.

Robert Jagero scored AP’s consolation. St Joseph consequently jump out of the relegation zone, with 23 points from 26 matches

The draw left Palos who boast of the highest number of draws in the league thiis season, seventh on the log with 37 points.