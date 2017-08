Georges St-Pierre – who last fought in 2013 – will step into the octagon with Michael Bisping in November.

Georges St-Pierre's long-awaited return to UFC is scheduled for November 4 at Madison Square Garden.

The popular Canadian fighter said he will take on Michael Bisping in a middleweight title bout as the highlight match for UFC 217.

St-Pierre (25-2) last fought in 2013, when he retired as UFC champion.

Bisping (30-7) now owns that belt after he knocked out Luke Rockhold in June 2016.