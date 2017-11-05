St-Pierre stuns Bisping to win UFC middleweight title

Georges St-Pierre was crowned UFC middleweight champion after a stunning win over Michael Bisping by submission Saturday.

In his first fight in four years – and first bout at middleweight – St-Pierre won by submission with a rear-naked choke in round three in New York.

St-Pierre (26-2), who had appeared to be slowing as the fight went on, landed a left hook on Bisping and it marked the beginning of the end.

The Canadian made the most of that punch, and his submission saw him join Bisping on a record 20 wins in the UFC.

"I don't have a word in my mouth right now. It's a dream come true," St-Pierre said in his in-ring interview.

"I wouldn't like to do that fight again."

St-Pierre, considered among the greatest UFC fighters ever, became a two-division champion with his victory.

He had earlier appeared to be battling against Bisping, but despite being bloodied by the Englishman's elbows, he landed the decisive blows in the third round.