Stabbed in Tenerife, Kell Brook now tortures himself in Fuerteventura to get down to welterweight

In his vest, shorts and flip-flops, looking out over the Atlantic from the terrace at the Sheraton, Kell Brook does not look too dissimilar from any other holidaymaker in Fuerteventura.

But while to most this corner of the world means sun, sea, sand and a welcome break from everyday life, to Brook it represents pain. Pure pain.

He has used this particular Canary Island for his training camps since 2012 when a tortuous fortnight beneath the scorching sun helped inspire him to a third round stoppage victory over Hector Saldivia.

The mental and physical torment experienced during training camps, however, pales into insignificance against what happened to Brook just across the water on a desperate September night on the island of Tenerife in 2014.

It was supposed to be a celebration. Brook and his partner Lindsey, who was heavily pregnant at the time, were on holiday reflecting on his victory over Shawn Porter just three weeks earlier, which had crowned the Sheffield man champion of the world.

But, after sending Lindsey home to bed one evening, Brook stayed out long into the night and ended up at an apartment in the Golf der Sur area. It is said he was stabbed there, but that perhaps does not do justice to the machete attack which might have cost him a leg.

Nearly three years on, Brook insists the four-hour flight to Furteventura no longer contains flashbacks of his most difficult trip to the Canaries but, never mind the thick, dark scar across his leg, he says that night changed him forever.

“Has what happened had a lasting effect on my life?” he says, retreating from the sun beneath a canopy. “Absolutely it did.

“You take it for granted don't you? If you break your arm or something like that, it makes you realise how lucky you were before it was broken.

“It has definitely done something to me and how I live my life. I could have never walked again - or died. I'm just happy to be in this position and where I am today.

“You never stop learning and everything that has happened in my career, my ups and downs, mean I know myself now. I know that taking myself out of certain situations is working for me. I think I'm realising how I tick now.

“Tenerife is just across the water but it doesn't really enter my head when I have other things going on in my life. I don't really sit back and think about what happened that night. I've closed the book on that one and opened a new chapter since then.”

For now, Brook has enough on his mind as he contemplates what he describes as the toughest fight of his career, when he takes on undefeated and highly rated American Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

It is Brook's return to welterweight, where he still holds the IBF belt won from Porter, following his sojourn to middleweight which ended in defeat and a fractured eye socket at the hands of the great Gennady Golovkin.

This camp, therefore, has included a hellish weight cut in order to make the 147lb limit. Despite that, in the 12-week camp's closing stages, Brook is in good spirits.

His training base is in the Castillo Caleta de Fuste region, on the island's eastern coast, a decent drive away from the popular tourist haven of Corralejo in the north. It's far quieter here, which is just how Brook likes it.

