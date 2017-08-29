Stafford signs new contract with Lions

The Detroit Lions announced a new five-year deal for Matthew Stafford, keeping him with the NFL team through to the 2022 season.

Stanford's contract reportedly make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, with the deal believed to be worth $135million.

That amount reportedly includes an NFL-high $92m guaranteed and a record $50m signing bonus.

Stafford's current deal, which was due to expire following the 2017 season, will pay him $22m this year with a base salary of $16.5m.

The number overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford has gone 51-58 as an NFL starter and taken the Lions to the playoffs three times.

Detroit have been one and done in the postseason in each appearance with Stafford at the helm. Stafford led the NFL in pass attempts in both 2011 and 2012, throwing for 5,038 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2011 with 4,967 yards and just 20 touchdowns a year later.

Stafford has thrown for over 4,200 yards in six straight seasons. Over his career, he has 30,303 passing yards with 187 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2011 after suffering a shoulder injury in 2010.

While Stafford is just 5-46 against teams with winning records, he led eight comeback victories last season to help the Lions go 9-7 and reach the playoffs.



