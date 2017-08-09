Stag don't - Team Sky rider Rowe breaks leg celebrating brother's impending marriage

Jumping into shallow water while on his brother's 'stag do' left Team Sky rider Luke Rowe with tibia and fibula fractures.

Team Sky rider Luke Rowe is facing up to a year out of action after breaking his leg in a "freak accident" on a 'stag do' ahead of his brother's wedding.

Rowe went whitewater rafting with his brother Matt, family and friends, but a jump into shallow water resulted in fractures to his tibia and fibula.

The 27-year-old said his foot was "kind of hanging off, limp" and he could be ruled out of competition for between nine and 12 months.

"I knew straight away how serious it was, it was excruciating pain and there are quite a few broken bones. It was a case of trying to get out of the water as quickly as possible and into an ambulance," Rowe told BBC Wales Sport.

"I lifted my leg, but my foot stayed still, it was kind of hanging off, limp. The bone didn't break the skin, but it is pretty scary when you look down and see that when you are on the side of a riverbank.

"It was a freak accident but it was a mistake. The water clearly wasn't deep enough to jump into, but hindsight is a beautiful thing. Other people were jumping with no problems, but I hit a rock.

"The leg is in a bad way and recovery is a bit of an unknown at the moment. It will be a long road back but I won't back down and I want to get back to where I was.

"It's a moment in your career where your back is against the wall and you really need to roll your sleeves up. It's going to be a tough few months for me and it could be up to nine to 12 months - that's realistic.

"I have to live my life. I'll be on crutches at my brother's wedding in seven weeks' time and I don't think I will be spending much time on the dance floor."