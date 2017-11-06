Stamford Bridge blues continue to haunt Man United - Review, brought to you by Football Republic

Chelsea have started to gain momentum now in the season, after beating Manchester United 1-0 at home to make it three wins on the trot.

At Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Antonio Conte had to get his team to bounce back after a disappointing midweek loss in the Champions League to Roma. And in a quick paced open game, Chelsea managed to hang on to Alvaro Morata’s solitary headed goal to earn three points for the hosts.

Morata himself was in the thick of the action in as early as the eighth minute when he challenged Phil Jones during a Chelsea move. The English defender inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, only for referee Anthony Taylor to adjudge that Morata had pushed Jones as the move built up.

United too started to make their way to the Chelsea goal, with Marcus Rashford getting United’s first chance at goal. Only the 20-year-old headed Ashley Young’s meticulous cross just over the bar.

Both the teams pushed each other, with the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Romelu Lukaku trading shots at goal, but to no avail. Chelsea, however, was more in control of the middle of the park, mainly due to the return of their midfield anchor N’Golo Kante. The Frenchman had missed six games for the club owing to a hamstring injury, but on the night provided a sense of stability that enabled the frontline to push forward.

