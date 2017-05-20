Stanley Cup playoffs: Penguins roar to life as Murray earns first win

Murray replaced Marc-Andre Fleury in the first period of a one-sided Game 3 loss on Wednesday after Fleury allowed four goals on nine shots.

The Pittsburgh Penguins bounced back against the Ottawa Senators to even the NHL Eastern Conference finals.

After an embarrassing game-three loss, reigning Stanley Cup champions the Penguins overcame the Senators 3-2 on Friday.

Goalie Matt Murray's solid performance earned him the win in his first playoff start.

Murray replaced Marc-Andre Fleury in the first period of a one-sided defeat on Wednesday after the latter allowed four goals on nine shots.

And Murray carried his stellar play into Friday, stopping 24 of 26 shots.

The 22-year-old Murray took over for Fleury during the Penguins' Stanley Cup championship last year but has missed the postseason thus far after suffering a lower-body injury during warm-ups before game one of Pittsburgh's first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After scoring a total of three goals through the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals, the Penguins offense, behind Sidney Crosby netted three in two periods on Friday.

Crosby scored his sixth goal of the postseason and assisted on an another.

The Senators' scoreless run on power plays continued. Ottawa went 0 for four with a man-advantage and are now 0 for 25 on the power play dating back to game two against the New York Rangers.

Game five is in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Three stars

Brian Dumoulin, Penguins - The game-winning goal proved to be off the stick of Dumoulin. The defenseman's score was his first of the postseason.

Sidney Crosby, Penguins - The captain scored his 55th career postseason goal, good for fourth most among active players.

Matt Murray, Penguins - His first start since April 6 resulted in a win. The future of the Pens in the net was poised in the waning seconds as Ottawa tried a barrage of shorts in a six-on-four advantage.

Highlight

The Penguins break the ice as Olli Maatta grabbed his first ever playoff goal.

Saturday's game to watch

Western Conference finals: Predators at Ducks - Nashville centre Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs after undergoing surgery on a left thigh injury, leaving the Preds without their leading scorer when they visit the Anaheim Ducks needing two wins to make their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final.