Stanley Matthews: Morgan Gould has already earned a new SuperSport United deal

SuperSport United are set to award veteran defender Morgan Gould with a contract extension as well as a position at the club once he decides to hang up his boots.

Gould has been in sensational form in recent seasons, earning much praise from the football fraternity and even returning to the Bafana Bafana fold.

But with the 34-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of June, questions have been asked about his future at the club.

Nonetheless, according to Matsatsantsa CEO Stanley Matthews, SuperSport are set to repay Gould’s stellar performances with not only a contract extension but also a place at the club when he does eventually retire.

“To be blunt with you, Morgan has already earned an extension, the way that he has been playing, putting himself on the line,” Matthews told Independent Media.

“I have given him my word that he can stay on next season and when he finishes playing, there will be a place at the club for him in administration, marketing, coach or wherever he shows passion. He has been a great club servant for us for so many years before he went to Kaizer Chiefs, and now since he has come back,” Matthews explained.

Matthews further revealed that SuperSport have several of their players' contracts expiring at the end of the season, but he has not closed the door on the idea of renewing their contracts should they perform for the remainder of the season.

“We have quite a number of players whose contracts are coming to an end, but it doesn’t mean that because they are due to expire we won’t renew them. Guys like Masha (Tefu Mashamaite) expires at the end of the season, Yeye (Reneilwe Letsholonyane), (Dove) Wome and Kingston (Nkhatha) are also in the same situation. The door is opened for all of them to earn extensions,” he revealed.