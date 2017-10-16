Stanley Matthews: Sundowns target Jeremy Brockie will be allowed to leave if SuperSport win another trophy

Matsatsantsa are open to the idea of selling Brockie if he can guide them to one more cup triumph

SuperSport United would consider offers for Jeremy Brockie on condition that they win another cup before the January transfer window opens.

Brockie is closing in on becoming the Tshwane outfit’s all-time leading goal scorer but following interest from cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns speculation has been rife surrounding his future at SuperSport.

Although, SuperSport had initially played hardball with the New Zealand international after he handed in a transfer request during the 2017 July/August transfer window, Brockie could finally be granted his wish after he helped guide Eric Tinkler’s men to yet another triumph.

But according to club CEO Stanley Matthews, SuperSport will only be open to the idea of Brockie leaving should they win either the Caf Confederation Cup or the upcoming Telkom Knockout Cup.

“If we have have won the Caf Confederation Cup by then, we will be open to offers for Jeremy," Matthews told Pretoria News.

"If we haven’t (won the Confed), maybe we will win the Telkom Knockout. Then we might also be open for offers. This is the third trophy he has won with us and I would like one more. And if he wants a big move, we won’t stand on his way," he added.

Meanwhile, Matthews also confirmed that the SuperSport players will receive a share of their MTN 8 winnings.

“The players will take half R4 million will go to the players and the rest will go to our staff. What is nice about SuperSport is that when we win, everybody at the club benefits," he concluded.