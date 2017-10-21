Stanley Menzo admits to Ajax Cape Town struggles ahead of tricky Bloemfontein Celtic tie

The Urban Warriors coach would like to see his team take charge of their current situation and turn it into a positive one

Ajax Cape Town coach Stanley Menzo has admitted of his team's struggles so far this campaign ahead of a tricky home tie against a revitalized Bloemfontein Celtic outfit at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

The Urban Warriors are languishing in 14th position on the league standings with five points having won a single matche in seven outings.

Ajax come into this tie having lost two matches on the trot. They were outclassed by city rivals Cape Town City in the Ikapa Derby with a 2-0 scoreline before suffering another loss this week to Free State Stars with the same scoreline.

Menzo said his charges had been dealt a huge blow in confidence but were simultaneously looking to turn the corner around.

"Of course I’m disappointed for everybody. For Ajax, for the supporters and the players as well," Menzo said.

"We are lacking confidence at this moment, which is something we have to fight and face.

The Suriname-born mentor further added that it was becoming difficult for his charges to play their way as opponents had worked a way around their system.

"Opponents know how to play us with our build-up play, playing from the back and if we can’t do that, we have to find another way of playing long balls, which is not our way of playing. And because of that, we come in an area where we aren’t confident, we become a little afraid and don’t want the ball. But I hope we can find the medicine or a solution for that as soon as possible, because it’s normal that opponents try not let you play."

Menzo was however happy to hear words of encouragement from his skipper Mosa Lebusa despite the team's precarious situation.

"I asked this morning if anyone wanted to say anything, and the captain said we have to step up now because talent alone is not enough, so this is good, as it shows they still believe, which is important.