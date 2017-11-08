Stanley Okumbi to be in charge of Cecafa

Libya will join Zimbabwe as two guest nations while Eritrea will not be able to send a team after dissolving their national team

Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi is expected to name Kenya’s squad in the coming days to begin preparation for 2017 Cecafa Championship.

Okumbi will still be in charge of Stars' technical bench despite growing calls from fans to have the embattled coach vacate his position due to recent poor performances.

Okumbi who enjoys strong backing from Football Kenya Federation has been under intense pressure from a section of local fans after Kenya lost to lowly ranked Thailand and Iraq in the last FIFA international week.

Meanwhile, Cecafa fixtures will be released next week.

The regional tournament is set to kick on November 25 in Kisumu, Bungoma and Nakuru Counties, with Nairobi and Machakos Counties being put on standby mode.

Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani and Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos will act as alternative venues should any of the three venues, Moi, Bukungu and Afraha be affected by the weather during the two-week-long championship.

