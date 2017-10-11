Stanley Okumbi should identify first eleven for Harambee Stars

Kenya was technically locked out after the country forfeited the chance to host the next edition of the tournament in January

Mahmoud Abbas has slammed Harambee Stars’ players for not playing their hearts out while representing the country.

Kenya suffered a 2-1 defeat against Iraq last Thursday, before falling by a solitary goal to lowly ranked Thailand on Sunday.

The former ‘Kenyan One’ has also hit out at head coach Stanley Okumbi for failure to identify his first squad since he took charge of the team.

"Okumbi has been with the team for quite some time now, and he should have known his players and identified the first eleven. He cannot keep on changing the first eleven because that will not give him the much needed consistency, regardless of the sides he is facing.

"For the players, it is high time they 'die' for the country while turning out for the national team. It is not good to continue producing below per displays, they can do better than they are doing now,” Abbas told Goal on Wednesday.

Harambee Stars will be facing Ghana next year in the Afcon qualifiers.