Stanley Okumbi names thirteen professionals for Afcon qualifier

Ayub Timbe has been recalled to Harambee Stars squad to prepare for upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifier against Siera Leone.

According to a statement obtained by Goal, Timbe, who turns out for Chinese side Beijing Renhe, is among thirteen professionals called up for the match scheduled to be played away on June 10.

Other professionals include; Abud Omar (Slava Sofia, Bulgaria), Agay Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Ayub Masika Timbe(Beijing Renhe, China), David Ochieng (New York Cosmos, USA), Erick Ouma (Kolkheti Poti, Georgia), Erick Johanna (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Jackson Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Joseph Okumu (Free State Stars, South Africa), Odhiambo David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Michael Olunga (Guizhou Zhicheng, China), Onyango Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, South Africa) and Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England).

The Stars are clustered in pool F together with Ethiopia’s Walya Antelopes, Sierra Leone and group ticket favourites Ghana.