Stanley Okumbi promises improved results from Harambee Stars

Stanley Okumbi has admitted that he was very annoyed after the team suffered back to back defeats against Iraq & Thailand

Harambee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi has admitted that he was not happy with the team’s recent defeats away from home.

However, the former Mathare United coach has promised to turn things around in upcoming matches. Harambee Stars lost 2-1 to Iraq and later 1-0 to lowly ranked Thailand in friendly matches played during the Fifa calendar.

“The two matches have provided us with essential lessons,” Okumbi told FKF’s official website.

“We are not happy that results didn’t go our way but we will review the situation and hopefully build on the same.”

The two defeats have elicited anger among Kenyan fans, who have demanded for the sacking of Okumbi and the entire technical bench. FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has maintained that they will review the performance with the team before making any announcement or changes.

“We have our own way of doing things and we don’t give in to fans pressure. We cannot sack Okumbi and his technical bench because the fans are making noise and demanding for that.

"We must sit down with the team when they return home and evaluate their performance,” Mwendwa told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“We must talk to the players and technical bench and get to know what happened, where things went wrong and what needs to be done.”