Stanley Rozario joins as head coach of Ozone Football Academy

The former India assistant coach has been tasked with developing the Bengaluru-based club's youth academy...

Highly experienced coach Stanley Rozario has been announced as the head coach of the Ozone Football Academy on Friday. The former India assistant coach from Karnataka has vast experience coaching top teams in Kolkata, Goa, Shillong, Sikkim, Kerala and Pune.

The 57-year-old has coached the likes of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Salgaocar FC, Shillong Lajong FC, United Sikkim FC, Bharat FC, Army XI and the Services Team. He was an understudy to Bob Houghton during the Englishman's tenure in charge of the Indian national team.

Rozario has now decided to take charge of Ozone Football Academy and manage and develop the youth academy of the I-League second division club from Bangalore.

“I am excited about this new challenge. My vision is to identify the best talent and nurture the players at grass root and youth level to make them the players of tomorrow, players that will represent India one day,” Stanley Rozario said after taking up the role.

Ozone FC will be hoping Rozario's experience and tactical nous will help the club's young players develop sharp vision and a winning attitude which will help the academy kick on a level or two in the near future.

The Ozone Football Academy Bengaluru is participating in I-League's U13, U15 and U18 competitions, where the U13 and U15 sides have won all their games, topping their groups.