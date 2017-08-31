Stanly Okumbi: Harambee Stars ready for friendly in Maputo

The last outing for Harambee Stars was against Sierra Leone away, a match the East African side lost 2-1

Kenya's Harambee Stars is set to play Mozambique in a friendly on Saturday.

The Stanley Okumbi led side will be without the services of Chinese duo of Michael Olunga, Ayub Timbe and captain Victor Wanyama, who have pulled out owing to various reasons.

Okumbi says the absence has definitely affected his plans, but the team will have to cope without the trio. "They were part of our plans; it is quite unfortunate that they are not in the team.

“It is a massive blow for us because it means we have to change our tactics in order to work with the available players. This is a match we want to win and I believe we have enough players to help us achieve that.

"We are focused on qualifying for the Afcon, and build a great side that can be depended on in the long time."

