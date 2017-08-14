Stanton's 250th career homer puts him in elite company

With one swing of the bat in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton made history in a couple of ways.
Stanton's third-inning home run off Rockies starter German Márquez was his 42nd of the season, tying Gary Sheffield for the Marlins' single-season record, set in 1996.
Even more impressive, it was career home run number 250. Only Ryan Howard, Ralph Kiner, Harmon Killebrew, Albert Pujols and Juan Gonzalez reached the milestone faster than Stanton, 27.
"It's been fun," Stanton told reporters after the game. "It's been a fun challenge every night for me.
"There's sometimes where if [a pitcher] throws his pitch, it's going to get demolished. Can't explain it. As long as I get extension and lift on the ball, it's going to go."
Thanks to Stanton, the Marlins completed a three-game sweep of Colorado at Marlins Park. He homered in all three games.
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Washington Nationals 2-4 San Francisco Giants
Washington Nationals 6-2 San Francisco Giants
Detroit Tigers 4-6 Minnesota Twins
Miami Marlins 5-3 Colorado Rockies
Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 Cincinnati Reds
St Louis Cardinals 3-6 Atlanta Braves
Oakland Athletics 9-3 Baltimore Orioles
Arizona Diamondbacks 2-7 Chicago Cubs
Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Tampa Bay Rays 3-4 Cleveland Indians
Philadelphia Phillies 2-6 New York Mets
Chicago White Sox 6-14 Kansas City Royals
Texas Rangers 1-2 Houston Astros
Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 San Diego Padres
Seattle Mariners 2-4 Los Angeles Angels
New York Yankees 2-3 Boston Red Sox
SALE SINKS YANKEES
In a key matchup with the rival Yankees, Red Sox lefty Chris Sale performed brilliantly, striking out 12 and yielding only four hits and one earned run in seven innings of work.
Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield homered, tripled and drove in five runs in Kansas City's win. He went three-for-six at the plate.
PARKER IN GAME TO FORGET
Giants outfielder Jarrett Parker struck out six times and went 0-for-nine against the Nationals in a doubleheader. He stranded five runners in the opener.
GORDON DENIES DELMONICO
Nicky Delmonico was probably thinking "home run," but Royals centrefielder Alex Gordon was thinking, "this is the final out."
BRAVES AT ROCKIES
On Monday, Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis will make his first MLB start since being diagnosed with testicular cancer last November. The 28-year-old right-hander underwent surgery and later chemotherapy in his treatment. He was 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA last season. Bettis will face Julio Teheran (7-1, 5.25 ERA)