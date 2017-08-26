Stanton's two home runs give him most in NL since 2008

All-Star Giancarlo Stanton hit two home runs for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres as he tied a record in the National League.

It was impressive when Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit his first home run against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

That home run passed Albert Pujols for the most home runs in the MLB National League (NL) since 2009 with number 48 but it also travelled 462 feet for good measure.

Then the All-Star decided one home run was not enough, so he hit another one.

That home run was his 49th of the season, which tied Ryan Howard for the most home runs in the NL since 2008.

With his two-run homer in the bottom of the first, Stanton became just the third player in Marlins' history to reach 100 RBIs before September.

Stanton has now hit 23 home runs in the second half of 2017. What is more impressive than that? He tied Mark McGwire for the most home runs through the first 40 games of a second half in MLB history.

The 27-year-old later added a two-run double in the fourth.