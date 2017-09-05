Stanton hits 53rd home run to keep pace with Maris' record mark

Giancarlo Stanton moved closer to Roger Maris, the Miami Marlins star crushing his 53rd home run of the MLB season.

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton blasted his 53rd home run of the season in Monday's game against the Washington Nationals.

Stanton's shot to right field put him on pace with Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs back in 1961.

The 27-year-old has said he considers Maris' mark to be the record because the players that passed him have faced steroid allegations.

Further proving Stanton's dominance, the slugger now has 15 more home runs than the next player (Aaron Judge, 38).

The last time an MLB home-run champ had 15-plus more than the next guy was in 1932 when Jimmie Foxx hit 58 and Babe Ruth hit 41 home runs.

Despite Stanton's excellence, Miami look set to miss the play-offs this season.