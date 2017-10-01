Star Lager Beer customers watch Chelsea vs. Manchester City Live

Four lucky football fans are in England to watch the English premier league match between Chelsea and Manchester City today, courtesy Nigeria’s premium beer brand, Star Lager Beer.

The lucky fans watched their favourite English premiership stars play in a thrilling encounter between the two league giants meeting for the first time in the new league season.

The quartet who had arrived England on 28th of September, 2017 have also previously toured various locations in the beautiful city of London and are expected back in Nigeria on the 1st of October, 2017.

As the new football league seasons kick off across Europe, Star Lager Beer will be sponsoring more football fans to watch their favourite teams play live.

“As a brand, we care lot about our customers, and giving them the opportunity to watch their favourite teams play live at the stadium is just another way of appreciating them and giving them the total footballing experience they deserve. As you know, we also partner with the NPFL in Nigeria to entertain and reward football fans at match venues across the country," said Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Tokunbo Adodo.

Commenting on his experience, Onyedika Nwokedike, one of the lucky Star consumers sponsored by Star Lager Beer to see the match, said:

“It’s been a fantastic experience I must confess. Watching a major league match as this live at the stadium is exciting...a completely different experience and I can’t thank Star Lager Beer enough for this.”

