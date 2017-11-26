Starc allays fitness concerns and warns England tailenders

Mitchell Starc expects Australia to be unchanged at the Adelaide Oval, where they will almost certainly start with a 1-0 lead.

Mitchell Starc said playing back-to-back Test matches "won't be an issue" for Australia's pacemen and warned England's tailenders to be braced for more hostility after the hosts closed in on victory at the Gabba on day four.

Much has been made of the fitness of Australia's injury-prone quicks, but they were firing on all cylinders in Perth again as the tourists were bowled out for only 195 on Sunday.

After watching David Warner (60 not out) and Cameron Bancroft (51no) move Steve Smith's side to 114 without loss needing only 56 more runs to win on the final day, Starc said he expects to play along with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in an unchanged team at the Adelaide Oval.

"It won't be an issue backing up, it's all good," said the left-armer, who took 3-51.

"I think we [Starc and Hazlewood] bowled about 50 overs every Test last summer and that was a six-Test match summer. I don't see why it's any different this summer.

"As far as I know, we're all going pretty well so I'd expect it to be the same squad and hopefully the same line-up going into Adelaide."

England lost their last four wickets for only 10 runs in Brisbane on the penultimate day and Starc said the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson can expect to be kept on their toes.

"We've got our plans to all the English batters," said Starc, who removed Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow and Broad in quick succession.

"We've spoken a bit about their tail, obviously. The way that our boys bowled against them in the last home Ashes, sort of used that as a bit of a blueprint.

"I'm sure they can expect some more short stuff as the series goes on."