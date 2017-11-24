Starc rips knee, pants at Gabba

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc came off the field with a suspected cut knee in a further blow to the hosts in the first Ashes Test against England.

The left-armer was stepped on by Shaun Marsh while fielding at the Gabba in Brisbane on day two on Friday.

Starc quickly left the field with what appeared to be a bloody knee and cut pants, although he seemed to be in no obvious discomfort. He returned soon after.

The speedster had figures of 1-55, with England 231-4 in their first innings.

It added to the injury worries carried into the series opener by David Warner (neck) and Marsh (back).

