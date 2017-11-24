New stars emerge for England as Ben Stokes tweets in vain

Around one in five conversations at the Gabba involve Ben Stokes, who is 10,000 miles away filming goodwill video messages to his England team-mates and playing “cat and mouse” with a mysterious driver parked outside his house.

Stokes is the disembodied spectre at this feast, peering out of your smartphone screen from his sofa and tweeting nocturnal pictures of the BMW that contains a persistent photographer. While this Twitter tale kept his followers in “suspense” (his word), we already knew England’s middle order would be stronger with him in. But give those who were actually allowed to come here some credit for posting 302 in their first innings and reducing Australia to 76-4 before Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh put the wheels back on.

Curiously there are many on both sides who still want Stokes to descend on this series. “Get him out here, he’s a great bloke” said one among dozens of Richie Benaud impersonators - the ‘Richies,’ who sweat and swelter in grey suits and wigs. “Come on, we’ve all poked someone in the face, haven’t we” said one particularly permissive Richie, referring to Stokes’ alleged role in a Bristol street brawl.

To the tune of ‘Let it Be,’ these clones of the late, great Benaud sing: “With all the broken Bristol people living in fear of me, If only I had listened, let it be.” Also: “And in my hour of darkness, Strauss is standing right in front of me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.”

Stokes’ own social media output suggests a degree of martyrdom not supported by his overall disciplinary record. He maintains the tone of someone to whom something unfortunate and unforeseen has happened. In his video message he says: “I’ll be sat at home watching and following the lads and hoping they do really well.” He sounds like an injured player as much as an injured soul.

From the most simplistic perspective, England’s 2017-18 Ashes campaign was reduced to a process of trying to survive without Stokes. Out went the most explosive all-rounder since Andrew Flintoff, or arguably Ian Botham; a hard ginger nut who combined spells of venomous bowling with game-changing violence with the bat. In Ashes folklore, you need people capable of eyeballing Australia on their home turf and wrenching away control from the hosts.

All this was predicated on the idea that Australia have a team from the great tradition; a side capable of continuing their amazing Gabba record (won 21, drawn seven, lost none since 1989). Brisbane is where Australia come to guarantee a good start and put some scars on England.

But this time round it is also the stage for Cameron Bancroft, a Test debutant dismissed for five, Usman Khawaja (11), who is often bamboozled by spin, and Peter Handscomb (14), whose unconventional stance was exploited by Jimmy Anderson for an lbw that struck Handscomb’s pad almost on the stumps.

James Anderson strikes Peter Handscomb on the pads - he was given out on review Credit: PA More

By the time Australia were 76-4, there was a much weaker case for thinking Stokes’ absence had obliterated England’s prospects. With Joe Root’s assertive field placings evident, even David Warner was emasculated, with a dreadful attempted pull shot off Jake Ball, who will never take a big wicket more easily.

Back to Stokes and his Twitter feed:

I'm taking a picture of someone who is outside of my house wanting to take a picture of me #icanseeyoupalpic.twitter.com/tZnLoSAXbE — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 23, 2017

These faintly spooky bulletins from back home have acquired a touch of pathos:

Like a game of cat and mouse....followed me to the gym and got a photo of me drinking my coffee on the way home...wonder were we will see each other next ���� #suspense — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 23, 2017

Silence or non-engagement would seem a sensible strategy, yet Stokes remains open to an exchange of views. One chap called Steve who questioned his video message to the team was met with this response:

Heww Steve...it's me showing the public even though I'm not there I'm supporting England and the team that I love playing for,this video was made after personal messages to the team....point answered?? https://t.co/qQN8k1LArD — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 24, 2017

With this far-off sideshow continuing, the team Stokes has been parted from pending the outcome of Avon and Somerset police investigations began establishing ‘no-name’ players as credible Ashes figures. In England’s first innings Mark Stoneman made 53, James Vince 83, Dawid Malan 56 and Moeen Ali 38, though Stoneman, Malan and Vince all passed up a chance to reach three figures, while England lost their last six wickets for 56 runs. This is the area where Stokes is missed.

Supporters of the campaign to ‘Free the Bristol one’ will of course not give up their vigil, which flies in the face of legal process. They should note that Stokes is not the only notable absentee from this first Test. While Australia’s top order was crumbling, Glenn Maxwell, overlooked for Brisbane, was belting a maiden double century for Victoria in Sheffield Shield cricket.

To not have Stokes here is a waste: for him, England and the series, but he is the author of his own absence. And the people he “let down,” in Warner’s words, are getting on with life without him.

In two days, this series has already offered enough entertainment to be judged as highly promising, in its Stokes-free zone. Sport at this level is for those who make the sacrifices and earn their place.