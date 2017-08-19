StarTimes unveils rich football broadcast schedule

The development will see Kenyan sports lovers enjoy access to a football offering detailing more than eight tournaments

StarTimes Media has unveiled the most comprehensive live football offering composed of major international tournaments and top tier European soccer leagues in the pay television industry in Kenya.

The company has secured the pay television transmission rights for exploitation in Kenya and other territories across sub-Saharan Africa.

The development will see Kenyan sports lovers enjoy access to a comprehensive football offering detailing more than eight tournaments and European top flight leagues between now and July 15, 2018.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, StarTimes Vice President Mark Lisboa noted that the company has since achieved an enviable milestone by extending a rich menu of football offering that will be exclusively broadcasted on StarTimes effective tonight.

By so doing, Kenyan households will enjoy access to the content through the company’s affordable pay television platform.

“We are delighted to authoritatively state that StarTimes has the most comprehensive live football offering composed of major international tournaments and top tier European soccer leagues than any other pay television provider in Kenya,” noted Lisboa.

The said tournaments and top tier leagues include: The German Bundesliga 2017/18 season - From 18th August - (36) -324 Matches, Italian Serie A 2017/18 season - From 20th August - (38) -380 Matches, French Ligue 1 - Already started - (38) - 380 Matches, European Qualifiers - From August 31st 2017 (72 Matches Remaining).

Others are Fifa U-17 World Cup 2017 (6th October 2017 – 28th October 2017) - 52 Matches, 2018 Fifa World Cup (16th June 2018 – 15th July 2018) - 64 Matches, Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup 2018 - 32 Matches and Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018 - 32 Matches

“From the eight tournaments and top tier European leagues, StarTimes will broadcast up to 1,336 LIVE soccer matches, Kenyan subscribers can therefore look forward to these and more which will be accessible on our sports channels,” added Lisboa.

The acquisition of these broadcast rights is a culmination of the company’s progressive efforts to grow premium sports offering in the Kenyan market while driving access to the prestigious sporting events through affordable pay television offering.