Steelers, Haden agree to three-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of cornerback Joe Haden on Wednesday.

Haden was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier on Wednesday and it did not take the 28-year-old long to find a new home.

A two-time NFL Pro Bowler, Haden signed a three-year deal reportedly worth $27million, with $7m guaranteed this season.

To sweeten the deal, Haden will face his former team when the division rivals collide in the season opener in Cleveland on September 10.

Haden was released by the Browns and it was reported that the New Orleans Saints, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys were interested in recruiting him.

Haden had been under contract for $11.1m this season, $11.2m in 2018 and $10.5m in 2019, though he was not subject to waivers and was free to sign with another team beginning Wednesday.

Despite back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, Haden's reliability has decreased due to missing a number of games over the past two years with various injuries, including a concussion, finger injury and a groin issue.