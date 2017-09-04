Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell signs franchise tag

Le'Veon Bell will make $12.1 million this season after signing a franchise tag with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le'Veon Bell has signed his franchise tag, the team announced on Monday.

Bell's one-year deal will pay him $12.1 million, which is the average of the three highest-paid running backs in the NFL, as the franchise tag requires.

The former Michigan State running back sat out pre-season with hopes that he would get a long-term contract. He did not receive the deal, but he will be ready to go Week 1 when the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on the road.

Bell arrived on Friday at Steelers facilities for the first time during the pre-season to take the team physical and signed his tag on Monday.

He has rushed for 4,045 yards and 26 touchdowns in his four years with the Steelers but has played in all 16 games in a season just once.